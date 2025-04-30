Justin Bieber gushes over wife Hailey Bieber amid marriage speculation

Justin Bieber has gushed over his wife, Hailey Bieber, amid the couple’s ongoing marriage speculations due to the singer’s unusual behaviour online.

The model took to Instagram to share an array of photos of her donning a casual black top and jeans, and captioned the post with the emojis, “☀️🌇.”

Shutting down rumours that their relationship is in trouble, Justin took to the comments section, and wrote: “Um woah.”

The Baby singer also reposted his wife’s photos on his own story with Antônio Carlos Jobim’s The Girl From Ipanema playing over it.

This little act of admiration comes only a few days after Hailey thanked her husband for “always cheering” her on at the Fashion Awards presented by The Daily Front Row in Los Angeles.

The model took home the award for Beauty Innovator of the Year and stepped on stage to say, “It’s amazing to be in this room surrounded by so many talented and amazing people.”

Referring to her beauty empire, Rhode, Hailey explained that she wasn’t looking to “start a brand for the sake of starting a brand.”

The 28-year-old thanked her Rhode team and founding partners Michael and Lauren Ratner, and also thanked the “incredible customers and supporters.”

She finished off her speech by thanking Justin, “for supporting the dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on.”

This sweet mention comes on the same day that he took to his Instagram story to share a message about his faith while further shutting down rumours that their marriage was struggling.

This sweet mention of the singer comes on the same day that he took to his Instagram story to share a message about his faith while further shutting down rumours that their marriage was struggling.

He wrote: “The feeling of guilt can be relieved. How? Not by going to church. Or reading ur bible. But just to receive that god forgives. The MESSAGE is FORGIVENESS. JESUS FORGIVES WHO THE CULTURE NEVER FORGIVES.”

“my instinct is to be like damn I wouldn’t gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet but there’s other shit I do I’m not proud of. That god is gracious with. Hurt people hurt people.”

“And honestly if I was u it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy.”

The 31-year-old then penned that it’s “really up” for him and his wife and “that’s understandable why people can’t stand it. I don’t blame em.”

This comes after fans have been left in a state of worry over the pair’s relationship due to Justin’s unusual behaviour online recently.

On March 4, the Baby singer shocked fans as he posted pictures of himself seemingly smoking weed while sitting on a electric bike wearing a hoodie, sweatpants, and brown boots.

The post was set to the song Hits from the Bong by Cypress Hill, which includes lyrics about preparing and smoking marijuana using a bong.

Fans expressed their dismay following Justin’s latest post, which came shortly after videos of him smoking a “joint” and rapping about getting “high.”

One fan commented under the post: “Jesus freed you from that, bro, why are you going back to that?”

Another wrote: “Jb why are you still like this… quit smoking, drugs, and alcohol.. be a good example to your son.. give Jack a good childhood.. be a good father.”

It’s understood that while Justin was in Idaho, his wife Hailey Bieber was left to care for their baby son, Jack Blues, as well as attend the Oscar’s Variety afterparty alone.

Although fans have been concerned for the couple’s marriage due to Justin’s worrying behaviour, the pair were recently spotted seeking out the advice of Churchome pastor Judah Smith in Los Angeles.