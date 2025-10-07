Justin Bieber films impromptu music video in Scottish pub

Justin Bieber filmed an impromptu music video in a Scottish pub over the weekend.

The 31-year-old had flown to Scotland to watch the Alfred Dunhill Golf Links Championship, and was later spotted hanging out in Dundee.

During his visit, the Canadian singer filmed a music video for his song Bad Honey at the Abandon Ship Bar, which he has since posted on social media.

The video shows Justin sitting in a booth and on the bar at the pub, while clutching a pint of Guinness.

The video was shot by his longtime photographer Rory Kramer, who wrote on Instagram: “Shot this impromptu video when we went out in Scotland the other night. Then Justin and I cut the video together on the flight home.”

The pub also shared their excitement on social media, writing: “You might have heard we had a special visitor over the weekend.

“Enjoy Justin Bieber laying down a new video for Bad Honey live at Abandon Ship, right here in Dundee, Scotland.”