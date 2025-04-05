Justin Baldoni slams Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds in response to latest legal move

Justin Baldoni has slammed Blake Lively and her “co-conspirator” husband Ryan Reynolds in response to their latest legal move.

Now, Justin Baldoni’s attorneys are requesting that the judge reject Ryan Reynolds’ request to dismiss their $400 million defamation lawsuit against the Deadpool actor.

On Tuesday, April 1, Baldoni and the legal team representing the Wayfarer Studios parties submitted a response to the court, arguing that Judge Lewis J. Liman should not exclude Reynolds from the case.

According to PEOPLE, the response claimed: “the actor “pretends that the Wayfarer Parties’ First Amended Complaint (the ‘FAC’) fails to set forth any basis for his liability and that he merely acted as a supportive spouse. Not so. The FAC specifically alleges ample facts to support the Wayfarer Parties’ claims against him, based on both his direct actions and his liability as a co-conspirator.”

In the filing, Justin’s attorneys also state that Ryan Reynolds should not be entitled to attorneys’ costs in the “extremely unlikely event” that he is dismissed.

A spokesperson for Ryan claimed in a statement that the Wayfarer parties “finally realize the plain defects in their complaint.”

“They once again claim defamation without alleging who was defamed, what specifically was said, or how anyone suffered actual harm,” claimed the spokesperson.

“Unlike Mr. Baldoni, who built his brand pretending to be a man who is ‘confident enough to listen’ to the women in his life, Ryan Reynolds actually is that man and he will continue to support his wife as she stands up to the individuals who not only harassed her but then have retaliated against her.”

The spokesperson further claimed: “Under New York law, California law, and indeed in every jurisdiction of the United States this lawsuit not only fails but may result in the Wayfarer Parties covering Ryan’s costs and attorneys’ fees for bringing such a frivolous case in the first place.”

In December, Blake Lively filed an 80-page legal complaint against her It Ends with Us co-star for sexual harassment, claiming he caused her “severe emotional distress.”

The 37-year-old also alleged that out of fear of the allegations coming out, Justin engaged in a “social manipulation” campaign to “destroy” her reputation.

Justin has strenuously denied her claims and is now set to sue The New York Times for their bombshell article detailing Blake’s allegation.

The actor has claimed that the newspaper published an article “rife with inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and omissions” that relied on Blake’s “self-serving narrative.”

On January 16th, Justin’s legal team subsequently filed a $400 million complaint on behalf of him, producer Jamey Heath, publicist Jennifer Abel, and crisis publicist Melissa Nathan, alleging that Blake took action to take control of the popular film.

On 1st February, Baldoni filed an amended version of this lawsuit which added new allegations towards the publication.