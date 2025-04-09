Judy Garland’s daughter shares how her mom would have felt about the Wicked movie

Judy Garland’s daughter, Lorna Luft, has shared how she believes her late mother would have felt about the Wicked movie.

At the opening night of Old Friends on Broadway, the 72-year-old shared with People that Judy “would’ve loved” the adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

When asked what songs she thinks her mother would have enjoyed the most, she replied: “I have no idea. But she would’ve loved it.”

Judy, who died in 1969, starred as Dorothy Gale in the 1939 adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz.

The late actress went on to become an American movie icon and won a Golden Globe for her 1954 performance in A Star Is Born.

She also won the Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to entertainment” in 1961, as well as and a Tony Award.

Judy welcomed Lorna in 1952 with American businessman Sydney Luft, whom she was married to from 1952 to 1965.

Although we do not meet Dorothy in Wicked: Part One, there has been a lot of rumours circulating recently about which young actress will take on the iconic role – one actress being Alisha Weir.

Speaking exclusively with Goss.ie on the red carpet of the 2025 IFTA’s back in February, Alisha addressed the rumours she’s playing Dorothy in Wicked: Part Two.

The actress sweetly nodded saying that she “has seen the rumours for sure” and considered how “cool” it would be.

“I’m for sure a big of a Wicked. Such a big fan of Ariana Grande, and Cynthia, and Jon Chu but that would be amazing!”

When asked about her time hanging out with Ariana Grande at the recent Critic’s Choice Awards, the 15-year-old referred to it as being “surreal.”

“I was like shaking. I can’t really believe it cause I’m such a big fan of hers and I’ve watched grow – I mean I’ve watched all her programmes and everything she’s done.”

The Matilda star shared that she’s really just trying to “enjoy it all” but made no further comment if she’s involved in the second instalment of the Wicked movie.

Rumours of Alisha playing Dorothy in Wicked: Part Two started circulating when fans believed that the silhouette of the character we’re given in part one resembled the actress.

However, we never see Dorothy’s face – leaving it a mystery what she looks like in this screen adaptation of the beloved stage musical.

In an interview with Variety, Wicked director Jon Chu addressed the mystery surrounding Dorothy in the movie and stated: "I won't say whether she's a character, necessarily, in movie two."

“There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want. And yet, there is interaction and some crossover. So I’ll leave that up to Part Two.”

Wicked: Part Two is set to be released in cinemas in November 2025.