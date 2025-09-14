Judge DENIES Justin Baldoni’s bid to depose Taylor Swift in Blake Lively legal battle

A judge has denied Justin Baldoni’s bid to depose Taylor Swift in his legal battle with Blake Lively.

According to a ruling, obtained by CNN, a judge overseeing the case has denied Justin Baldoni’s legal team’s request for an extension to depose Taylor Swift.

In a ruling on Friday, Judge Lewis Liman said: “The only justification they have provided for the extension is their assertion that Swift’s preexisting professional obligations now prevent her from appearing for a deposition prior to October 20, 2025.”

The decision comes shortly after the superstar’s lawyer rejected claims she had agreed to hand over evidence as part of the legal battle.

In a letter submitted on Friday by Taylor’s legal team and obtained by US Weekly, it said: “As counsel for the parties know, since the inception of this matter, we have consistently maintained that my client has no material role in this action.”

“Further, my client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes,” the filing added. “We take no role in those disputes.”

The rejection is a direct reaction to court filings made on Thursday by Justin Baldoni’s legal team, which requested an extension of the discovery period to allow for Swift’s deposition the week of October 20 “due to Ms. Swift’s pre-existing professional obligations.”

Blake, best known for her role in Gossip Girl, is suing Justin on claims of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment — allegations he strongly denies.

While his countersuit accusing her of civil extortion and defamation was dismissed, their battle has only escalated.

Taylor, who is godmother to one of Blake and Ryan Reynolds’ children, has become an unwilling participant in the feud.

Justin’s legal team argued that Taylor’s schedule justifies the requested extension.

Attorney Ellyn S. Garofalo wrote to Judge Lewis J. Liman: “Ms. Lively misleadingly implies the Wayfarer Parties seek a blanket thirty-day extension of the discovery cut-off date.

“In fact, the Wayfarer Parties requested an agreement solely to take the deposition of Taylor Swift during the week of October 20-25 due to Ms. Swift’s preexisting professional obligations.”

Meanwhile, Blake and Taylor’s friendship is said to be on the rocks, and they have reportedly not spoken in months.

A source recently told the Daily Mail that the newly engaged singer has been ignoring repeated attempts by Blake to reconnect, including “texts, voicemails and emails.”

The pop star announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on August 26, receiving congratulations from her celebrity friends.

However, Blake did not acknowledge the news publicly.

The fallout between Blake and Justin has also intensified.

A sworn declaration filed by the actress’s lawyer this week revealed fresh allegations from an unidentified individual who claimed they experienced “repeated, negative interactions with Mr. Baldoni and his associates, including verbal abuse by Mr. Baldoni.”

The declaration further claimed that Baldoni was barred from set “during the majority of production” and that the accuser requested he not be involved in marketing or publicity.

TMZ reported the individual is “likely to testify against Justin in Lively’s trial.”

These new allegations surfaced as Blake submitted a sweeping motion for attorney’s fees, treble damages, and punitive damages against Justin’s company, Wayfarer Studios.

Her legal team argued the company’s defamation suit was “baseless from the start” and intended to retaliate against her for reporting harassment.

The legal saga began in December 2024, when Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment.

He denied the allegations, and Wayfarer fired back with a defamation lawsuit against Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane.

Justin also sued The New York Times for $250 million following its investigation into Lively’s claims.

But in June 2025, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed his defamation and extortion claims, ruling that Blake’s statements were privileged within court filings.

The judge also dismissed the lawsuit against The New York Times, writing: “The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged.”

He added: “The Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened. The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively’s version of events.”