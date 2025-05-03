JoJo Siwa reveals unseen tiff with Mickey O’Rourke on Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa has revealed that there was an unseen tiff between her and Mickey Rourke on Celebrity Big Brother, saying that he “wanted to offend her.”

Although the pair were only in the Big Brother house together for less than a week, the actor was eliminated after a number of controversies.

Early on in the show, Mickey was given his first official warning after referring to JoJo as “the lesbian” as well as using a homophobic slur.

The 72-year-old went on to apologise to the Dance Moms star, explaining that he had a “short fuse” and didn’t mean anything by it.

However, JoJo has now opened up about the truth behind her conversation with Mickey that was not caught on camera.

Speaking on the Viall Files podcast, she shared: “What really tipped me over the edge is he then said to me, ‘I knew what I was saying and that’s why I said it.'”

JoJo claimed that Mickey told her: “I wanted to offend you. I knew it was going to offend you, and that’s why I wanted to do it. I like poking at a bear.”

“None of that made it to air,” she said, before admitting that the moment “shook her up.”

“I believe the first comment that he said was ‘the lesbian over there. You don’t really want to point somebody out as ‘the lesbian’. I just was genuinely giving him heads up.”

Fans were also left furious at Mickey after he made a fellow housemate cry during his short stint on the series.

A few were gathered around the kitchen table enjoying lunch prepared by the Patsy Palmer when Mickey began criticising her cooking.

“What do you know, you can’t cook,” he said, and the actress replied stunned: “I can’t cook?”

The Rainmaker star replied: “No, not even a little bit.”

Although Patsy initially laughed this off, she soon after headed to the diary room to express her feelings of upset to Big Brother.

“Sorry,” she said before breaking down into tears. “I tried to talk that one out but it didn’t really work. I feel like I let myself down there and I don’t want my reactions to be like that.”

She continued: “I always want my kids to always stand up for themselves. Maybe it was just a joke – maybe I need to look at it like that. I need to try to rise above it. It doesn’t mean I have to like him.”

Fans took to X to express their outrage over Mickey’s comment, with one person writing: “Mickey picking on yet another woman, patsy is an icon, he needs booted out #CBBUK.”

Another penned: “Feel sorry for Patsy criticising someone’s cooking that you barely know is cruel #CBBUK.”

“Mickey did not need to make a horrible comment about Patsy’s cooking infront of everyone! #CBBUK.”

“How dare you hurt our Patsy Mickey. Never seen him lift a finger to cook. #CBB #CBBUK.”

After leaving the show, it was reported that Mickey is “planning to sue ITV” after it was revealed the Hollywood actor reportedly faces a cut from £500,000 to $50,000 according to The Sun.

He is reportedly considering a lawsuit against ITV bosses, alleging they purposely ejected him in order to avoid giving him the big pay out.

According to TMZ, Mickey was in financial trouble and signed up for the show to pay off bills; however, the sum he is taking home only covers his hotel cost.

Mickey’s rep Kimberly Hines reportedly told the publication that Mickey was promised “five star” accommodation, however, on the flight over he was informed they would only cover up to $300 a night.

The reportedly “broke” actor was left to pay the enormous £50,000 bill after he had already spent a lot of money on a luxurious hotel for himself and his crew.

Kimberly also claimed the shows producers were “well aware Mickey’s a verbal loose cannon,” and that they “got exactly what they wanted from him before “sending him out with barely a ride to the airport.”