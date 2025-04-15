JoJo Siwa reveals how she would handle conflict in CBB house just days before Mickey Rourke clash

JoJo Siwa has revealed how she would handle conflict in CBB house just days before Mickey Rourke altercation, in a new interview with Paul C. Brunson.

Last week, JoJo Siwa shocked fans as she made her way into the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The 21-year-old internet personality rose to fame first after appearing on MTV’s Dance Moms.

Just hours before entering the Big Brother house, JoJo sat down with Paul to discuss her “gameplan” should conflict arise among the cast-mates.

When asked how she will manage when someone disagrees with her, JoJo responded: “I think about that a lot, it depends on what, i think if they disagree that chicken is better than steak, like why are we fighting about this, are we seven?”

She continued: “But if we are disagreeing on something like politics or human rights, I have this saying, ‘would you get me a bandaid?'”

She continued explaining her philosophy, stating: “We may disagree, you may think this and I may think that, I don’t like when people say, your opinion is wrong, it’s not it’s your opinion, at the end of the day, would you get me a bandaid?”

“I can guarantee lets say you and I don’t agree, but if you cut your finger while we were sitting here, first thing I would do is say ‘does anyone have a bandaid? If someone disagrees but they would get me a bandaid? All good.”

“If someone disagrees but they wouldn’t get me a bandaid? That shows what kind of human you are. Unfortunately, in today’s world some people will be like ‘cut your finger,'” she concluded.

The sentiment now holds significance given her clash with Mickey Rourke, which many fans praised her for how well she handled the situation.