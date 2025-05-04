JoJo Siwa FAILS to shut down romantic future with Chris Hughes as he QUITS dating series

JoJo Siwa failed to shut down the idea of a romantic future with Chris Hughes after he quit the dating series, Celebs Go Dating.

During their appearance on Celebrity Big Brother last month, the American musician and the British TV personality developed an extremely strong friendship.

After departing the house, they emphasised during a This Morning appearance that they were “just friends,” ending the speculation about their relationship.

However, during JoJo’s recent visit to Stanford Speakers Bureau for A Night with JoJo Siwa, she fuelled the idea of a romance between the pair when she failed to shut down the possibility in the future.

When asked if she sees the relationship progressing, she replied: “I mean look, we have the absolute most fun together and he is an absolute gem that’s come into my life.”

She continued: “Genuinely something I love about him so much is that he has zero ego, he’s a really incredible sweet man.”

“I told him this on the last night, maybe it wasn’t the last night but sometime. I said you’re a vital part of my life that I didn’t know was missing.”

“But I’m happy that I don’t have to anymore. So yeah he is an awesome guy and I think he will be around for a very long time,” JoJo confessed.

The crowd reportedly whistled at her response, to which JoJo responded to by telling them to grow up, and said: “He’s a keeper, we’ll keep him around, we’ll see.”

Last week, the pair broke their silence on their rumoured romance following their appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

When asked if her relationship with Chris, effected her decision to split with her partner, JoJo replied: “Obviously we’re close, obviously we’re tight.”

Chris continued: “But our friendship, it’s hard to explain, it’s just a really strong bond between two people, which is just a strong friendship. And I think you can have like a soulmate friendship. I think that’s a thing. And to me, it’s like that energy of where it’s not like the standard friendship that you have with your friends, but it’s still a friendship.”

“We are friends and it’s just nice. I found it strange because it was such a strong friendship, but having someone in there to go through an experience like that and have someone there every day when you’re emotional, when you’re down, when you’re happy, that was beautiful. That is a genuinely like an amazing thing.”

Ben Shepard cut to the chase, asking JoJo if she would like the friendship to become romantic, to which she replied: “He’s a gorgeous boy, look, he’s a great guy. It is platonic. We have a lot of fun together.”

“Life is life. And I don’t know any future of anything, but I’m really grateful for our dynamic that we have and our bond that we have and whatever life does, life will do,” JoJo confessed.