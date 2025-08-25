JoJo Siwa ‘CONFIRMS’ plans for fly-on-the-wall reality series with partner Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa has seemingly confirmed her plans for a “fly-on-the-wall” reality series with partner Chris Hughes.

Speaking to The Sun, the former child star appeared to confirm plans to work with her boyfriend, sharing their next chapter with fans on-screen.

When asked about the rumours, the pair were in early talks with ITV bosses, JoJo coyly responded: “What are you talking about?”

She continued: “You can’t say that too loudly in this building. I think you should dig more into those rumours.”

Speaking about working alongside her loved ones, JoJo said: “I worked with my mum my whole life, and so I understand navigating family dynamics with a work dynamic.”

“You should never work with your partner unless you can do that.I think that me and Chris are… we met working, right? That’s how we met. And that’s how we got to know each other.”

“And we also just, when you’re that designed to be with somebody, it doesn’t matter if you’re working.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re not working, and we have worked together, we work very well together, and we get along very well,” the 22-year-old confessed.

“I think for Chris, his closest friends are his managers. And so I think he also understands navigating friendships and work dynamics.”

The couple met on Celebrity Big Brother back in April, where they formed a rather “intimate” friendship, despite the fact that JoJo was in a relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs at the time.

Viewers quickly started to wonder if there was more to Chris and JoJo’s close relationship, and on day 16 of the show, the 22-year-old confessed she felt more “queer” rather than a “lesbian”.

Shortly after leaving the CBB house, the Dance Moms star shocked fans by ending her relationship with Kath.

While JoJo and Chris initially insisted they were just friends, the singer confirmed their relationship had turned romantic in an interview last month.

Chris, who is ten years JoJo’s senior, shot to fame when he appeared on Love Island in 2017, and now works as an influencer and TV presenter.

Speaking about her friends-to-lovers romance with Chris, JoJo told the Daily Mail’s YOU magazine: “I’ll just say that it took time. It took time away and then it took time together.”

With Chris based in the UK and JoJo largely based in America, the couple are currently navigating a long distance relationship – but the 22-year-old isn’t fazed by it.

“I’ve been in a long-distance relationship before and it’s tough, obviously, but you make it work. We’re both lucky because we have careers that we control,” she said.

Speaking about her sexuality, JoJo confirmed that she is queer, an umbrella term used to describe individuals who are not heterosexual or cisgender.

“When I came out at 17, I said: ‘I’m pansexual, because I don’t care [about gender].’ But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said: ‘I’m a lesbian.’ And I think I did that because of pressure,” she confessed.

When asked where that pressure came from, JoJo continued: “In a weird way, I think it came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times. From people I know, from partners I’ve had.

“You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, ‘Oh, I’m a lesbian’, you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid.”