Joe Manganiello announces engagament two years after split from Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello is set to tie the knot again, two years after the end of his previous marriage.

The Magic Mike star has announced that he is engaged to his partner, Caitlin O’Connor.

The couple have been in a relationship since 2023. Joe confirmed his divorce from Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara in July of that same year.

Joe and Sofia had been married for seven years, after they first met in 2014. Their divorce was later finalised in April of last year.

Joe recently took to social media to share the exciting news of his engagement.

On his Instagram account, the 48-year-old chose to post a selfie of the happy couple with their dog, and Caitlin holding up her sparkling engagement ring to the camera.

In the caption of his post, Joe simply penned the date of his proposal, June 24th, 2025, meaning that the couple had been keeping their engagement a secret for almost four months.

Following the surprise update, many fans of the actor have since been taking to his comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“Congratulations! You two are a wonderful couple,” one user replied.

“Awe, congratulations! So happy for you both!” another commented.

“This photo literally radiates peace, love and everything good. So so happy for you both,” a third fan gushed.

Joe and Caitlin’s relationship began in September 2023, when they first met at the post-premiere party for her HBO show, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

The couple later made their red carpet debut in December 2023, before going Instagram official in February 2024.

Joe and his former wife Sofia shocked fans back in July 2023 when they released a joint statement to confirm the end of their marriage. Two days after the statement’s release, Joe filed for divorce.

At the time, they wrote: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Sofia later claimed in an interview that the couple separated because Joe wanted to start a family, and she did not want to have another child. The sitcom star is already a mum to her son Manolo, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper El País, the 53-year-old explained: “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”