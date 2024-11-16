Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson ‘trying to figure out a separation’ as he ‘ditches’ wedding ring

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are reportedly “trying to figure out a separation” as he is photographed “ditching” wedding ring.

The pair have been married since 2014, and share three children together.

The pair first crossed paths in 2010 and after dating for six months, the couple got engaged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

A source told Us Weekly that the couple are “living seperately right now.”

A second insider said: “they are trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible.”

A third source told Us Weekly: “Jessica is heartbroken.”

They explained the separation has been “an incredibly difficult and [It was] not an easy decision for her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

In February 2020, Jessica gushed to Us Weekly about her husband Eric: “In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free, Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection.”

In July 2021, Eric returned the favor in honor of their seventh wedding anniversary: “Jessica, I love you. 7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one. I had fun yesterday celebrating us,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

“Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama. I love you, babe!!! Happy Anniversary!”

The pair continued to openly express affection for each other on social media for two years.

However, when Jessica was spotted in multiple Instagram pictures without her diamond sparkler on her left hand in late 2023 and early this year, it caused a stir.

In April, the couple took a family vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which momentarily put an end to rumours that they were splitting up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

The rumours resurfaced on Tuesday, November 12, when keen-eyed admirers observed that Eric was out in Los Angeles without his wedding ring.

“Neither of them has worn a ring in several months,” the third insider exclusively told Us.

However, Jessica’s sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross denied the divorce rumours in a conversation with TMZ.

When asked by reporters for TMZ if the rumours are true, Ashlee simply responded: “No.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

The comment came just hours after Jessica posted a cryptic caption on her Instagram.

The singer wrote: “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🎼 🤍🖤.”