Jennifer Lopez takes swipe at her exes as she admits why they are ‘dead’ to her

Jennifer Lopez has revealed the reason why her exes are “dead” to her.

The ‘Jenny on the Block’ hitmaker has previously been married to four different partners – Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck.

Following the finalisation of her divorce from actor Ben earlier this year, Jennifer has now given a surprising insight into her exes.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show, the 56-year-old was asked if she finds it “hard to check up on a [former] boyfriend”.

Jennifer candidly replied: “No, no. Once I’m done, you’re dead to me. I’m going to get in trouble!”

She continued: “This is why I never wanted to come on [this show]. I’ll get in trouble. No, but I’m one of those people, I don’t hold on, to be honest. Not dead to me — but definitely, it’s over, I’m going to move on.”

The Hustlers actress later opened up about her struggles with dating in the public eye, noting that she has made “mistakes” in the past.

“It’s difficult to be under that microscope. I live my life very out loud… even though I’m in the public eye. And I wanted to share my life with someone,” she explained.

“I want someone to be there to share my big important moments on the red carpet,” she continued, before adding: “I just want to keep that part so much more quiet in my life.”

Jennifer’s divorce from Gone Girl actor Ben was finalised in January of this year, five months after they announced their split. The couple initially tied the knot in July 2022.

Speaking to Interview Magazine last October, Jennifer addressed her divorce from Ben for the first time and shared that being single again was “lonely, unfamiliar [and] scary” for her.

Noting that a romance doesn’t “define” her, Jennifer stated: “When you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, ‘Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself.’”

She added: “I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself.”