Jennifer Lopez says divorce from Ben Affleck was ‘best thing that ever happened’ in candid comment about their relationship

Jennifer Lopez has confessed her divorce from Ben Affleck was “the best thing that ever happened” to her, in a candid conversation about their relationship.

The 52-year-old actor and the 55-year-old singer reignited their romance in 2021, but their reunion was brief as J Lo filed for divorce last August.

Speaking on Sunday’s episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, the star told Lee Cowan she had a “tough time” in the wake of their split.

She claimed that she “barely” could manage the period when her personal life was “not great.”

“It was a really tough time. It was hard not to think about stuff, but it was like the best and the worst of times, in a way,” she said of working with her ex on her recent film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

“Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy. And then it was like, back home, it was not great.”

She added: “And it was just like, ‘How do I reconcile this?’ But you get through it.”

However, in a candid confession, she confessed the divorce was the “best thing that ever happened to me” as it helped her “grow.”

She went on to say their separation helped her “become more self-aware,” as she confessed: “I’m a different person now than I was a year and a half ago.”

In March, Ben reflected on his “embarrassing” divorce from Jennifer Lopez as he teased the reason behind their split.

Although the actor kept relatively quiet about their breakup, he stated that there was “no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue” that led to it.

The actor admitted that while he doesn’t like to dwell too much on the split in interviews, he confessed that it wasn’t a blame game, but “the reason I don’t want to share that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable.”

Ben also talked about his involvement in his wife’s media tribute to their romance, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

He openly admitted that he was “uncomfortable” on camera and that he “found their privacy sacred,” yet fans quickly pointed out how uninterested he appeared in the documentary.

He doubled back on his comments, explaining: “Part of it was, ‘OK, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.’ Because I thought it was an interesting examination.” He went on to discuss how their approaches to fame differed: “My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things.” “And so I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that?’ Because exactly what you said is true. I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that… You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship.” Ben clarified that he still holds “a lot of respect for his ex,” and fans shouldn’t read too much into their documentary. He stated: “I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture. It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, ‘Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.’” In August of last year, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after nearly two years of marriage.