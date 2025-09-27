Jennifer Lawrence speaks out on Gaza: ‘What’s happening is no less than a genocide and it’s unacceptable’

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out on the ongoing situation in Gaza, insisting it is “no less than a genocide”.

The Oscar-winning actress was speaking at the San Sebastian Film Festival press conference on Friday when she was asked to comment on what’s happening in Palestine.

Although festival moderators attempted to stop the questions, Jennifer answered: “I’m terrified and it’s mortifying. What’s happening is no less than a genocide and it’s unacceptable. I’m terrified for my children, for all of our children.”

The Hunger Games star also said it makes her “so sad” that the current “disrespect and discourse” in the US political landscape is going to be “normal” for children growing up in the States.

“I mean, the kids who are voting right now at 18, it’s going to be totally normal to them that politics has no integrity. Politicians lie, there is no empathy,” she said.

“And everybody needs to remember that when you ignore what’s happening on one side of the world, it won’t be long until it’s on your side as well.”

The 35-year-old, who has two children with her husband Cooke Maroney, also reminded people to stay focused on the people who are responsible.

“I wish that there was something I could say, something that I could do to fix this extremely complex and disgraceful situation. It breaks my heart,” she said.

“But the reality is, our fear in speaking too much or answering too many of these questions is that my words will just be used to add more fire and rhetoric to something that is in the hands of our elected officials.”

She continued: “I just want people to stay focused on who is responsible and the things that they can do and when they need to show up and vote, and not let the actors and the artists who are trying to express freedom of art, freedom of speech take the heat for the individuals that are actually responsible.”

Jennifer was a special guest at the festival to receive the prestigious Donostia Award, and to screen her new film Die My Love.

The film follows Grace (Lawrence), a new mother whose deteriorating mental health sends her relationship with Jackson (Robert Pattinson) into unsettling territory.

The film premiered at Cannes Film Festival in May, earning a six-minute standing ovation.