Jennifer Aniston reveals her one ‘extreme fear’ following Pedro Pascal romance rumours

Jennifer Aniston has revealed her one “extreme fear” and shared how she attempts to overcome it by removing “all those superstitions.”

Speaking with Travel+Leisure, the actress admitted that she has an “extreme fear of flying” and explained that she would touch the plane to calm her nerves.

She told the outlet that she would board with her right palm and then step onto the aircraft with her right foot.

“But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions,” she continued.

“I have not been doing the right hand, right foot thing anymore — and now it’s shockingly good!”

The Friends star added that “plugging into a good meditation” also helps, along with getting up periodically to stretch or walk.

Packing, however, is another story as the 56-year-old admitted that she tends to overpack for every trip.

“I’ve been trying so hard to become an under-packer because I am notoriously an over-packer,” said Jennifer, also noting that Japan and the Maldives are still on her bucket list of places to see.

“You just don’t know where you’re going to be on a certain day, or what mood you’re going to be in.”

However, she believes there are some benefits to overpacking, and said: “My girlfriends really appreciate me because they can usually borrow all of my things that they have forgotten… I’m providing a service!”

Although a bit shaky on planes, Jennifer loves to travel and listed Kauai, Lake Como and, Paris as some of her favourite destinations.

She feels there’s more to life than “just this little bubble” we’re in, and stressed: “It’s all very important and expands our awareness greater than what we’re confined to.”

This comes only a month after Jennifer sparked rumours that she was dating Pedro Pascal and fans were “begging” them to get together.

The pair were spotted looking “rather cosy,” leaving a bar in West Hollywood, in a photo published by The Sun.

The stars were seen leaving the Tower Bar after a reported “three hour long” dinner, and fans wasted no time in expressing their excitement over this potential pairing.

One person wrote on X: “Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal… yeah i see the vision so clearly.”

Another added: “If by some weird cosmic miracle Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston become romantically involved, my heart would be so so happy.”

A third penned: “Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston i don’t know what’s going on but i support it with my whole chest.”

This dinner date followed rumours that Pedro would make an appearance on the Just Go With It star’s popular TV show, The Morning Show.

Jennifer and her co-star Reese Witherspoon encouraged Pedro to join their show for the upcoming season.

Jennifer asked Pedro: “Do you want to be on it?” as she spoke with KTLA anchors Sam and Jessica at the Critics Choice Awards.

Reese then chimed in: “Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him.”

“Pitch it to me now,” Pedro replied.

The question of whether or not the part they had in mind for Pedro included anything “romantic with anybody” on the show was then posed to Jennifer.

“All of us,” Jennifer replied.

Pedro then quipped: “I sleep with everyone on the show. I’m in. All right, I’ll be waiting to hear from my agents.”