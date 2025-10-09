Jennifer Aniston reveals 20-year struggle to start a family in heartbreaking update

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she tried for two decades to have a baby.

In recent years, the Friends actress has opened up about her struggles to conceive, including unsuccessful IVF treatment.

Now, Jennifer has shared a heartbreaking new insight into her difficulties with fertility.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, the 56-year-old admitted that she was labelled a “selfish workaholic” because she did not have a child of her own.

“They didn’t know my story, or what I’d been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don’t go out there and tell them my medical woes,” Jennifer explained.

“That’s not anybody’s business. But there comes a point when you can’t not hear it – the narrative about how I won’t have a baby, won’t have a family, because I’m selfish, a workaholic.”

“It does affect me – I’m just a human being. We’re all human beings. That’s why I thought, ‘What the hell?’” she added.

The Hollywood star later shared that she no longer feels the need to “correct a false narrative”, saying: “The news cycle is so fast, it just goes away.”

Jennifer stated: “Of course, there are times when I feel that sense of justice – when something has been said that isn’t true and I need to right the wrong. And then I think, do I really? My family knows my truth, my friends know my truth.”

This is not the first time that Jennifer has spoken out about her struggles with fertility.

In 2022, The Morning Show star revealed to Allure that she had unsuccessfully tried IVF, and regretted not freezing her eggs earlier.

“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she said at the time.

“My late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s**t, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. I was trying to get pregnant,” she reflected.

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she said.

“I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed. But I have zero regrets,” Jennifer confirmed.