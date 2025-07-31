Jason Momoa stuns fans with unexpected transformation

Aquaman star shaved off his signature beard after six years and looks completely unrecognisable.

Jason Momoa, best known for his roles in Aquaman, Game of Thrones, and Dune, shaved off his iconic beard for the first time in six years.

The Dune star shared the dramatic change in a video posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

In the clip, he was seen using electric clippers to remove the facial hair he had worn since around 2019.

The reveal came as part of the launch of a new eco partnership between his water brand, Mananalu and Boomerang Water.

“This is the kick-off for Dune 3,” he said, referencing his return as Duncan Idaho in the upcoming film. “I want to inform people that Mananalu by Boomerang is out there trying to make change.”

“Haven’t shaved in six years — and here we are again,” he said in the caption. “At the time, we were one of the first to release the aluminium bottle. Now airports are banning single-use plastic.”

Fans reacted quickly to Momoa’s new look. Many expressed shock and surprise, with some saying they barely recognised the actor without his trademark beard.

Social media was flooded with comments, with fans praising his bold change and applauding his commitment to environmental causes.

Despite the dramatic change, Momoa’s charisma and charm remained unmistakable, even without the beard.