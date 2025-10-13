James Van Der Beek leaves fans in tears with emotional birthday tribute for his son

James Van Der Beek left fans in tears with an emotional birthday tribute for his son.

The 48-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in Dawson’s Creek, writes a heartfelt letter to each of his six kids on their special day each year.

The actor, who has been fighting stage three colon cancer since November, spoke candidly about the devastating experience of losing two late-term pregnancies before they welcomed their son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)

Sharing a collection of sweet snaps of his young son, he wrote: “4 years old today. After 2 late-term losses, we thought we were done. Thank God you knew better. An iron will combined with an innate sweetness. And ALL boy. And as you run around and scream and bang things… all I can think about is how grateful I am that you came to us.”

“You’ve been particular from the jump. And as your language skills have finally caught up the specificity of your desires, what I’m seeing is a fun-loving, passionate soul who doesn’t think twice about speaking up for exactly what he wants. And for that example, I thank you.”

“I’m sorry there have been spells where I couldn’t be the father I would want to be for you… where I was too weak to pick you up, throw you around, or even put you to bed… but know that watching you reveal yourself to us has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” he wrote emotionally.

“And even though you’re stingy with the hugs… when you do decide to wrap those thick little arms around my neck, it’s like time has stood still and all is right with the world. I love you, bubba. And I always will. And all you ever have to do is be you. Happy birthday, my “big little boy.” ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)

Famous pals sent their love in the comments, as Selma Blair wrote: “❤️❤️,” and Katie Holmes commented: “Sooooooo sweet!!!!!!!”

Another fan wrote: “😭😭😭😭 Imagine if all daddies were like this 🥹,” as a fourth wrote: “These love letters are my favourite thing on Instagram.”

Last month, James Van Der Beek made an unexpected virtual appearance during the Dawson’s Creek reunion charity event after previously withdrawing due to illness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Back To You, Bob! (@backtoyoubobpod)

Although the 48-year-old actor was unable to attend in person at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, fans were treated to a pre-recorded video projected onstage.

In the video, James expressed his gratitude to the audience and introduced Lin-Manuel Miranda as his stand-in for the night.