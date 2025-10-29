Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade ‘split again’ just weeks after reconciling

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade have reportedly “split again” just weeks after it was rumoured they had reconciled their relationship.

The Euphoria star was first linked to the model in December 2022, a month after he and Kaia Gerber split.

However, in August, PEOPLE reported that they had called it quits after an on-and-off four-year relationship.

Since then, the pair had stepped out together in September for the premiere of the Euphoria star’s new movie, Frankenstein, at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Following this, a source has now told People, the couple are “fully over.”

“They are not getting back together. She’s fine about the Jacob split, she’s more upset about what’s going on with her father.”

In reference to her father, Mossimo Giannulli, it was really announced that he and her mother, Lori, had divorced after 28 years of marriage.

Four years after initially igniting romance rumours, several outlets reported in August that the couple had split up.

The YouTuber further fuelled rumours of a split after she was spotted out to dinner with Glen Powell in New York City shortly after.

The pair have been on-and-off again for years, with them first being reported to have called it quits in August 2022, but later appearing to reconcile, being spotted vacationing together in June 2023.

At the time, PEOPLE, confirmed they were “officially back together,” with a source claiming they were “getting serious.”

Olivia is the daughter of Full House actress Lori Loughlin who was involved in the college admissions scandal in 2019.

Both of Olivia’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli went to jail after they admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC).

Lori served less than two months in jail, and was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service.

Mossimo was handed a longer sentence of five months, a fine of $250,000, and was also ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.