Isla Fisher shares cryptic quote about marriage amid divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher has shared a cryptic quote about marriage amid her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Borat comedian and the Wedding Crashers actress had kept their relationship out of the spotlight for the majority of their relationship.

However, it was revealed in early 2024 that the couple who first met back in 2001, have been separated since 2023.

Now, one month after the pair’s divorce had been finalised, the actress shared a statistic about marriage on social media.

“For all those men who say ‘Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?’ Here’s an update for you, Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage. Why? Because women realise it’s not worth buying an entire pig, just to get a little sausage,” Isla reposted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 15.

The 53-year-old Borat Subsequent Movie star and Isla declared their divorce finalized on June 13, 2025.

They initially disclosed in April 2024 that the previous year they had jointly filed to dissolve their marriage.

After 13 years of marriage, the ex-couple had three kids together.

Despite their divorce, the couple have said their relationship is amicable.

“Our divorce has now been finalised,” they wrote via their Instagram Stories in June.

“We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children. We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy.”