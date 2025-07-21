Inside Selena Gomez’s star-studded 33rd birthday bash

Selena Gomez celebrated her 33rd birthday over the weekend with a host of her famous friends.

The singer’s BFF Taylor Swift was among guests at the 70’s themed bash, alongside her fiancé Benny Blanco and actress Sofia Carson.

Taking to Instagram, Selena shared several snaps from her birthday party, including a photo of her and Taylor posing in a pool of balloons.

The party took place at the iconic Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, and Selena included photos of her and her friends on the hotel’s rooftop.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, who turns 33 on Tuesday, shared a photo dump from the bash alongside an emotional caption.

She wrote: “As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here.

“This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you.”

“Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love.”

“As I step into this new year, I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come,” Selena wrote.

“I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL 🥳.”

Selena announced her engagement to her fiancé Benny in December 2024, after just over a year of dating.

The couple are set to wed in September in Montecito, California.

Last week, a source told the MailOnline: “Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event.

“Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with.”