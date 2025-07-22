Inside Khloé Kardashian’s Care Bears-themed birthday bash

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 41st birthday with a Care Bears-themed pool party at her Calabasas home, featuring a custom cake and pastel decorations.

Although she spent her actual birthday, which was on June 27th, in Italy, the intimate celebration was filled with childhood magic.

Sharing photos from the happy occasion on Instagram, Khloé expressed gratitude to her loved ones, posting snaps alongside her momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who joined her at the party.

The Good American founder wore a Care Bear baby tee with pink bike shorts, while Kim and Kourtney sported more casual outfits.

Notably absent were their younger sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

The 41-year-old also included photos posing next to her children – True, 7, and Tatum, 2 – as well as her longtime friends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Khloé celebrated her birthday at a decorated poolside cabana, with pink balloons that said “Happy Birthday Mommy.”

The mum-of-two also had a Care Bear cake with the same message.

Khloé blew out the candles with her two children, whom she shares with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. It is not clear if he was there on the day.

Khloé’s loved ones filled the comments with birthday wishes, with Kris Jenner writing, “Love a good Care Bear party!!! This takes me back. I think I had one for you 35 years ago.”

Khloé also shared on her Instagram Story that she was treating herself to a luxurious gift, joking, “I’m buying something nice for myself because today would have been my birthday.”

The Kardashian celebrated her actual birthday at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy last month.

Khloé attended the star-studded wedding alongside her sister Kim and mother Kris.