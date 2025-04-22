Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s multi-million dollar lavish wedding plans

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s multi-million dollar wedding is being described as the “wedding of the century.”

The Amazon business mogul is reportedly planning to book lavish $32,000 suites for his guests, and use his $500million superyacht as transportation to the city of Venice, Italy.

The second richest man in the world, behind Elon Musk, has been engaged to supermodel Lauren Sanchez for two years.

The pair had been dating for five years, before the 61-year-old popped the question with a over $2.5 million 20-carat ring in May 2023.

The couple hosted a lavish engagement party on their megayacht in Positano, Italy, in 2023.

At the time of their engagement, Lauren confessed to Vogue that she had “blacked out a bit” during the proposal after seeing the huge ring.

According to reports, Jeff who is thought to be worth $212 billion, put the ring under her pillow before Lauren discovered and opened the box.

According to local Italian media, the wedding will reportedly take place in the seven-star Aman Hotel and Gritti Palace, in Venice, Italy.

Prices for both hotels start from $3,200 a night, but the price can rise to ten times the amount depending on season and size of the suite.

The Aman Palace, St Regis, and Gritti Palace—three of the city’s finest hotels—are reportedly completely booked for the celebrations, between June 26 and June 29 according to The Daily Mail.

These will house the 200 or so attendees, which are expected to include tycoons Bill Gates and Barry Diller, as well as Vogue boss Anna Wintour and celebrities Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Barbra Streisand, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Between June 26 and June 29, 200 more support staff will also need to be accommodated; according to reports, there will be other events spread over three days.