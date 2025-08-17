Hollywood actress Mia Farrow hints at move to Ireland as she praises Rosie O’Donnell

Huge Hollywood actress Mia Farrow has hinted at a move to Ireland as she praised Rosie O’Donnell and hinted at following in her footsteps.

After moving in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s reelection to a second term, the comedian and actor has sought Irish citizenship.

In recent days, 80-year-old Mia Farrow, who has Irish ancestry, wrote on Rosie’s Instagram page, as she hinted at following in her footsteps.

Under a post in which Rosie shared her love for the country, writing: “hello from my kitchen in dublin !!! sunny and beautiful here – #happy friends r here – clay is doing do great – #amen #🇮🇪,” Mia shared that she had gotten her Irish passport, and believed she’d be joining the actress soon.

She wrote: “I’m so happy for you and Clay!!! I think ill be there soon. Got my Irish passport. Its scary and horrifying here.”

Last January, the actress had implied that she would make the move to Ireland if Trump were re-elected.

Known for her roles in films including The Great Gatsby and Rosemary’s Baby, the actor responded to a social media post made by Irish CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan.

Donnie wrote: “NYC 8 years this week. If I get to 10 can I begin considering myself a New Yorker?”

Mia replied: “Always an Irishman to me, Donie. And I think I may be going back to live there among my wonderful O’Sullivan & Mooney cousins.”

Mia Farrow, the daughter of Irish actress Maureen O’Sullivan and Australian director John Farrow, was born and reared in California.

During the Johnny Weissmuller era, Maureen O’Sullivan, one of the first Irish actors to achieve success in Hollywood, was most famous for her role as Jane in the Tarzan film series.

Mia’s contemplation of moving to Ireland comes after Rosie O’Donnell made the move earlier this year.

In March, the actress made a nine-minute video on TikTok explaining her decision to move, citing Donald Trump’s re-election as the catalyst.

“When you know it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” she said at the time.

She added that she was “very grateful” to have found a new home in Ireland and that the “people here are so loving, kind and welcoming.”