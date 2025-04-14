How Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stole the show at Coachella

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stole the show at Coachella over the weekend.

While they are both regulars at the popular music festival, this is the first time they’ve been spotted at the annual event together.

This year’s headline acts included major stars like Lady Gaga and Charli XCX, but festival-goers were distracted by Kylie and Timothée packing on the PDA in the crowd.

In several videos shared on social media, Kylie, 27, and Timothée, 29, looked loved up as they walked around the festival grounds.

The pair were both dressed down in casual clothes, and matching trucker caps.

They were later seen making out during Charli XCX’s set on the main stage.

Although the pair are notoriously private about their relationship, they have stepped out for several high-profile events in recent months.

Last month, Timothée brought Kylie as his date to the Oscars, as well as the Golden Globes, and the BAFTAs in the UK.

The couple, who have been together for almost two years, first confirmed their romance at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop in Los Angeles back in September 2023.

Last month, The US Sun reported that Timothée is planning on proposing to the reality star, after dropping a rumoured $300,000 on an engagement ring.

During recent trips to France and New York, the actor reportedly browsed multiple places, but ultimately settled on a Parisian designer.

A friend told the outlet: “I have never seen him so happy, he has been telling us for a while now how deeply in love he is.”

“The ring, made by the Parisian designer, is incredibly special and will take six weeks to complete. He’s ready to get engaged and envisions a long, happy future with Kylie.”