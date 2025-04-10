How Kris Jenner gives Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe Gates a helping hand with her career

Kris Jenner has extended her momager services to Bill Gates’ daughter, Phoebe Gates, while giving her a helping hand in her business career.

Speaking on The Burnouts podcast, the reality TV star confirmed that she is an investor and advisor in Phoebe and her friend Sophia Kianni’s new online shopping business, Phia.

“It was a no-brainer. I love being able to be a part of your journey and your story. It’s exciting,” said Kris on the business that is set to launch soon.

The mom of six expressed her excitement for the start-up created by the friends who were formerly roommates at Stanford.

Their new website explains that the platform will help users to shop secondhand sustainably online.

“I think you girls are super smart. I think you’re on the right track. Certainly, I love that you’re asking for advice from people,” said Kris.

She also believes that it’s “really smart” to get help when starting a new company.

“Not only do you learn how to put up those boundaries and not listen to the noise of people that would give you the wrong information, but just that you go out and you seek advice from business owners or founders that could add to your story and that you could learn more from,” she said.

“That’s part of being successful,” added the 69-year-old.

Kris then reflected on mentoring her own daughter’s business ventures, such as Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS empire and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

“I learn something new every day from these girls,” she said of her daughters. “I am not the creative person. I am the business person.”

She explained that if she were to leave her kids with one message when it comes to their work, it would be to have a “real passion.”

“Have that real passion for what you do,” she said.

“Do things that mean something to you. You don’t need to fit a square peg into a round hole at all times.”