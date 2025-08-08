Ad
How Kelly Clarkson helped care for ex-husband Brandon Blackstock as he battled cancer

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson helped care for her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, while he was battling melanoma.

The singer’s former husband tragically died at the age of 48 this week, his family announced on Thursday.

Despite their bitter split and subsequent divorce in 2022, Kelly stepped in to care for Brandon earlier this year.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock | Instagram

The former couple share two children together – River, 11, and Remington, 9.

“It’s been exhausting and so sad… ” a source told Page Six.

“Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon. Despite their difficult divorce, he’s still the man she loved and still her kids’ father.”

Brandon’s death was confirmed just hours after Kelly released a statement online, confirming the cancellation of her upcoming Studio Sessions dates in Las Vegas.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock | Instagram

She wrote: “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Sessions dates in Las Vegas.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Kelly’s relationship with Brandon began in 2012, and the pair tied the knot the following year.

