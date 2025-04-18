Haley Joel Osment is “absolutely horrified” at his behaviour while getting arrested for alleged public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance at a ski lodge in Mammoth Lakes, California.

According to the Mono County District Attorney’s office, the actor was charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct.

The 37-year-old has now issued an apology for his “disgraceful language” he used with the police while getting arrested.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Haley said: “I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner.”

He continued: “The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place.”

“But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage.”

“I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake.”

In footage of his arrest obtained by PEOPLE, the Forest Gump actor is seen being arrested and heard repeatedly saying, “I’m being attacked.”

When asked for his name, he repeats, “I’m an American”, and the police search him to uncover a $20 bill before putting him in a police car.

It’s unclear what was inside the $20 bill – however, a police source shared with the outlet that the “controlled substance” Hayley was arrested for “is presumed to be cocaine. We sent it for testing. We will have the results soon.”

The footage also shows a witness telling an officer that Hayley was drinking at a nearby bar before employees cut him off.

The witness alleged that he became “aggravated” and “argumentative” and tried to get on a ski lift, and employees wouldn’t let him and called police.

In addition to this, the footage captures Hayley saying: “I’m being kidnapped by a f****g Nazi” – he also went on to later call an officer a racial, antisemitic slur.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 7, 2025.