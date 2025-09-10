Glen Powell takes swipe at Gigi Paris breakup narrative as he addresses Sydney Sweeney romance rumours: ‘She’s welcome to it’

Glen Powell appeared to take a swipe at his ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris as he addressed romance rumours with Sydney Sweeney.

The couple broke up after three years together in 2023, amid rumours of a romance between him and his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney.

While the pair have insisted they played into the rumours in order to help promote the film, Gigi recently claimed the actor put his job above her concerns about the publicity stunt.

Speaking recently to GQ magazine, Glen said his ex-girlfriend was entitled to her “own narrative” on what led to their breakup.

“I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her,” he told GQ.

“Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that. And she’s welcome to it.”

He continued: “Relationships are really hard. And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch and they will each tell their own narrative.”

Gigi had appeared to slam Glen for not putting the rumours about him and Sydney to bed while speaking to Emma Klipstein on the Too Much podcast and said: “It was just, this is what I have to do for my job.”

“I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, ‘Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f***?’

“Or stand up for myself and say, ‘No, I’m actually not okay with this, and I’m walking away.’ So that’s what I decided to do… I was shattered.”

Both Glen and Sydney, who was engaged to Jonathan Davino during the film’s press tour, have always insisted their relationship is purely platonic.

However, both stars have admitted to playing up to the rumours to increase publicity for their movie.

Glen previously told the New York Times in an interview: “That’s people wanting what’s on the screen, off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully.”

Gigi continued to criticise her ex for refusing to deny the speculation surrounding him and his co-star.

She said: “Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, ‘No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn’t do that.’ That’s all that needed to be said. And that wasn’t said … Never once.

“It was serving them for their PR. Later on, it turned out that it was all, I don’t know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship. Like, it was just crazy.”

Gigi added: “I honestly hoped that they’d end up together, because I was like, at least it would make it worth it for me, you know? I hope they are in love or whatnot.”