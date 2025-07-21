Girl who filmed infamous Coldplay affair video speaks out after clip goes viral

The woman who captured the infamous Coldplay “cheats” moment on camera, has spoken out for the first time.

The 28-year-old Grace Springer, happened to be filming the crowd while enjoying the concert at Boston’s Gillette Stadium when she caught the viral moment on camera.

The loved-up moment between a couple is understood to have exposed an alleged affair between Andy and his HR manager, Kristin Cabot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The pair initially scrambled to hide their faces when they were caught on camera at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

Chris Martin of Coldplay quickly caught on as he exclaimed: “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

The clip went viral on social media, specifically TikTok, racking up millions on views, and now Grace has spoken out on an episode of This Morning.

“I was hoping to see myself on the big screen and I love to capture moments so that’s why my phone was out in the first place,” Grace explained to Allison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

She added: “In the moment when I filmed it I didn’t think much of it but everyone was kind of chattering. But it wasn’t until after the concert that I was debriefing the moment with my friends and said, ‘let’s review the footage, let’s see if it really looks that bad’. And I think it does.'”

Dermott then asked the Coldplay fan: “Would you have posted it again looking back? Do you feel guilty at all?”

She admitted: “I definitely feel for Andy’s wife Megan, his family and everyone else who has been hurt in the process but as I said there was over 50,000 people and I’m not the only one that caught it on camera so if it wasn’t me who uploaded it, I’m sure someone else would’ve.”

“I never would have imagined that this would have happened, had I have known? Maybe I would’ve thought twice,” she said of the clip going viral.

Grace continued: “It definitely caught everyone’s attention, especially because Chris made the announcement kind of questioning their reaction but after that, I’m not sure if you’re too familiar with Coldplay but their concerts are magical so at least for me, I moved on pretty quick and enjoyed the rest of the night.”

The interview with Grace comes shortly after it was reported that Astronomer CEO Andy Byron had officially resigned from his post after the affair rumours that have been circulating online.

A spokesperson for Astronomer told US Weekly: “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding.”

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

Coldplay after accidentally exposing the CEO of Astronomer and Head of HR affair “i hope we didn’t do something bad” 😭pic.twitter.com/9dKtoKoHQF — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 17, 2025

The statement continued: “Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI.”

“While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.”

“We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data & AI problems.”