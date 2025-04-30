Gillian Anderson teases a reboot of hit TV show

Gillian Anderson has teased a reboot of one of her hit TV shows and has confirmed that she has spoken to the director about a possible comeback.

Speaking on This Morning, the actress revealed that she has been in conversation with X-Files director Ryan Coogler.

The Sex Education star made her breakthrough performance playing Dana Scully in the American sci-fi series, which aired between 1993 and 2002 before being revived in 2016, with another series being released in 2018.

“I spoke to him, and what I said was, ‘If anyone were to do it, I think you are the perfect person and best of luck, call me,'” said the actress on the breakfast show.

Additionally, Ryan was recently a guest on the true crime podcast The Last Podcast On The Left where he stated that he was “working on The X-Files” and had “spoken to the great Gillian Anderson.”

The X-Files follows medical professional Dana and Fox Mudler – played by David Duchovny – as they investigate unsolved FBI cases related to the paranormal.

However, speaking on her character in a 2022 interview with Variety, she said:“I don’t think it was as clear-cut in my mind as being, ‘Oh, this is a feminist character.'”

She added: “I think that it was more of just, ‘This is a woman that I haven’t seen before on television, and she’s so unique.’”

“It just feels like such an old idea. I’ve done it, I did it for so many years, and it also ended on such an unfortunate note,” she said referring to Dana’s pregnancy reveal.

“In order to even begin to have that conversation about another season there would need to be a whole new set of writers and the baton would need to be handed on for it to feel like it was new and progressive. So yeah, it’s very much in the past.”

The 56-year-old has a daughter Piper with her ex-husband Clyde Klotz and two sons, Oscar and Felix, with her former partner Mark Griffiths.

Although Gillian’s relationship status is at the moment unknown, she was rumoured to have rekindled her romance with screenwriter Peter Morgan after they were spotted together at the 2024 Emmys.

The pair were in a relationship for four years before going their separate ways in 2020.