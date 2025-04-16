Gayle King hits back at Blue Origin criticism: ‘I find it very irritating’

Gayle King has hit back at the public criticism of the all-female journey to space aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard.

On Monday, Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company, made history by sending an all female crew into space.

This was the spacecraft’s 11th human mission and included six women from across different industries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

However, not everyone was impressed by the historic flight.

Celebrities such as model Emily Ratajkowski and actresses Olivia Munn and Olivia Wilde shared their disapproval of the space flight.

However speaking in an interview on CBS Mornings, Gayle shared her thoughts: “They call it a ride, which I find very irritating because they never say men went for a ride.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

The American TV personality also hit out at people who claimed the flight had no scientific purpose saying: “There’s so many things that have been developed in space that benefit Earth… from pharmaceuticals to, like, research on agriculture.”

“And, you know, I paused there because we did research and it was emotional…”

“Part of what I accomplished in my flight was I was looking at the future of being able to produce crops that can withstand harsh environments so we can look at food security here on Earth, and simultaneously, we also were able to certify that device so more people could do research on New Shepard,” Gayle stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Origin (@blueorigin)

Gayle previously slammed those calling the flight a “ride”, saying: “They have never said to a [male] astronaut, ‘What a ride.’ [Don’t] call it a ride..”

She added: “It’s called a flight or a journey. A ride implies it’s something frivolous or light hearted. There’s nothing frivolous about what we did.”

Just hours after returning from their space flight, Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez defended their choice while speaking to PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Gayle told PEOPLE, that she feels people “criticising it doesn’t really understand what is happening here.”

“We can all speak to the response we’re getting from young women from young girls about what this represents.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Origin (@blueorigin)

On the other hand, Lauren confessed the judgement gets her “really riled up.”

“I would love to have them come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don’t just work here but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle,” she said.

“They love their work and they love the mission and it’s a big deal for them. So when we hear comments like that, I just say, trust me. Come with me. I’ll show you what this is about, and it’s, it’s really eye opening.”