Florence Pugh opens up about endometriosis and decision to freeze her eggs at 27

Florence Pugh has opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis and her decision to freeze her eggs at 27.

The 28-year-old revealed she had been diagnosed with both polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.

The actress revealed in an interview on Dear Media’s SHE MD podcast that she believed her dreams were telling her something was wrong.

“I had this sudden feeling that I should go and get everything checked. I’d had a few weird dreams, I think my body was telling me,” Florence told Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi.

Florence who met with Dr. A, said, “She asked if I’d ever had an egg count done and I was like, ‘No what do you mean? I’m so young. Why do I need an egg count?'”

“It was just so bizarre because my family are baby-making machines. My mom had babies into her forties. My gran had babies throughout …” the actress revealed.

“And then of course, I learned completely different information, at age 27, that I need to get my eggs out, and do it quickly, which was just a bit of a mind-boggling realization, and one that I’m really lucky and glad that I found out when I did because I’ve been wanting kids since I was a child.”

Florence said she “had heard of PCOS” but “didn’t think that it was something that is common. I really just thought that it was something that you’d feel and that you’d know you had and that it wasn’t really a worry.”

“And then of course you find out you do have it, and you realize you have to change your lifestyle, you have to be proactive and think ahead into the future,” the Academy Award nominee said.

“I think [for] lots of young women, that’s not really necessarily what you’re thinking of doing when you’re In your 20s.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

According to the PCOS Awareness Month website, Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the leading cause of infertility in women.

The genetic, hormonal, metabolic and reproductive disorders can cause irregular periods, acne, infertility, weight gain and excessive hair growth.

Florence explained she had experienced some symptoms, like “acne …hair that shouldn’t be in certain places.”

“I just thought that was part of being a woman, and also living a maybe slightly stressful life. I didn’t think constant weight fluctuation would also be a part of it.”