Fans VERY divided on Selena Gomez’s new Netflix movie Emilia Pérez

Fans are VERY divided on Selena Gomez’s new Netflix movie Emilia Perez.

The film, directed by Jacques Audiard, is based in Mexico City and explores themes of gender affirmation, money, corruption, human disappearances, ambition, family, and the potential for change.

Several people posted comments on Twitter/X about the crime-thriller with some of them raving about the ideas and performances in the movie.

However, some people were particularly critical about Selena’s performance.

One user called it the “movie of the year.”

Another wrote: “Film twitter has crucified everything about Emilia Perez so I was prepared to hate it. But I’m with the fall festival crowd with this one. An astonishing, epic, genre-bending crowdpleaser filled with rousing musical numbers and magnetic performances from Saldaña and Gascon.”

film twitter has crucified everything about Emilia Perez so I was prepared to hate it. But I’m with the fall festival crowd with this one 😭 An astonishing, epic, genre-bending crowdpleaser filled with rousing musical numbers and magnetic performances from Saldaña and Gascon 🔥 https://t.co/95XHCsD4xW — Patrick ★ (@NOthisispatrck) November 16, 2024

Another wrote: “Film Twitter is gonna’ do everything in their power to villify EMILIA PEREZ and keep it from the Best Picture conversation, but it’ll be all for naught.”

“Every year, we get at least 1 contender who has enough passion and industry love to overcome backlash. We found this year’s.”

Film Twitter is gonna’ do everything in their power to villify EMILIA PEREZ and keep it from the Best Picture conversation, but it’ll be all for naught. Every year, we get at least 1 contender who has enough passion and industry love to overcome backlash. We found this year’s. pic.twitter.com/1D4KSUkdJI — Luis A. Mendez (@MendezMovieRPT) November 13, 2024

However, others were less than impressed, with one writing: “words cannot describe how utterly awful Emilia Perez.”

Another user wrote: “Here I am, still struggling to understand how people actually genuinely like #EmiliaPérez. It’s not just that is problematic, it’s utter garbage. Maybe the worst film of the decade for me?”

One said: “Just finished watching Emilia Perez and that definitely was the worst movie of the year omg, it was so painfully wrong at everything and Selena sucked so bad both at acting and singing, the musical numbers added NOTHING to it and the story was pointless.”

Here I am, still struggling to understand how people actually genuinely like #EmiliaPérez. It’s not just that is problematic, it’s utter garbage. Maybe the worst film of the decade for me? pic.twitter.com/0V8id2jNLf — Sam McInnerny (@sammcinnerny) November 14, 2024

Just finished watching Emilia Perez and that definitely was the worst movie of the year omg, it was so painfully wrong at everything and Selena sucked so bad both at acting and singing, the musical numbers added NOTHING to it and the story was pointless pic.twitter.com/OsFIyzQQJA — 𝐅𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞 (@NickisBxlls2) November 15, 2024

One commenter said that the substantial bad reviews of the singer-actress and her most recent endeavour were motivated by fandoms that were unsupportive of the star.

These included fans her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and fellow star Ariana Grande.

“The Emilia Perez metacritic audience score went from a 8.5 to a 6.0 in one day and I wonder which fanbase is behind these negative reviews.”

Another user said that “the only people bashing Emilia Perez have something in common: they dislike Selena Gomez. So i ain’t bothering myself to take them seriously lmfao.”

the emilia pérez metacritic audience score went from a 8.5 to a 6.0 in one day and I wonder which fanbase is behind these negative reviews… pic.twitter.com/S35b8lVaVq — ؘ (@selnwr) November 14, 2024

The film’s plot centres on a Mexican Cartel leader (Karla Sofía Gascón) who seeks the assistance of a powerful attorney named Rita Moro Castro (Zoe Saldana) to undergo sex-reassignment surgery and stage their own death.

Selena Gomez, plays Jessi Del Monte, the wife of the drug lord.