Fans spot ANOTHER subtle nod to Blake Lively in new Taylor Swift album – amid speculation song is about her

Fans are convinced they have spotted a subtle nod to Blake Lively in the artwork for Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

Despite rumours of their friendship being on the rocks over Blake’s legal battle with her It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni, the singer appeared to include a specific piece of jewellery in the artwork that nods to the actress.

The celeb account xoxoposhipgirl shared a collage of the bracelet worn by Taylor in her promo shots, alongside an exact match worn by Blake Lively to the London premiere of “It Ends With Us” last August.

The account wrote: “Taylor Swift’s recent “The Life of a Showgirl” promo shots reveal her wearing the EXACT custom-made Lorraine Schwartz pink sapphire and diamond bracelet Blake Lively wore to the London “It Ends With Us” premiere last August. Coincidence? Not when there’s reportedly only ONE in existence.”

“Taylor didn’t stop there. She made the bracelet the visual centrepiece for the Spotify canvas of “Cancelled!” — the track on her new album that fans are theorising is about her sustained loyalty to Blake and Ryan Reynolds during the Justin Baldoni and “It Ends With Us” controversy. And we all know how she loves an Easter Egg!”

Fans are convinced the 10th track on Taylor’s album, titled Cancelled!, is about Blake.

In the song, Taylor claims that she likes her “friends cancelled,” which has been perceived as a nod to the ongoing controversy surrounding Blake’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

“I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers,” the lyrics read. “Welcome to my underworld / Where it gets quite dark / At least you know exactly who your friends are.”

“Did you girlboss too close to the sun? / Did they catch you having far too much fun?” she sings. “Come with me, when they see us, they’ll run / Something wicked this way comes.”

Fans were quick to point out that many of the song’s references relate to Blake.

Blake, 38, was once the face of Gucci Première, a fragrance from the Italian fashion house, serving as its ambassador from 2012 to 2013 – a detail fans believe may tie directly to the lyric about friends “cloaked in Gucci.”

The line “Like my whiskey sour” – may also be a nod to Blake’s canned cocktail brand, Betty Booze, which includes a bourbon-infused flavour called Apple Ginger Sour Cherry.

Fans also believe the phrase “poison thorny flowers” could be a reference to Blake’s character in It Ends With Us, a florist who runs a shop named Lily Bloom’s.

The film has been mired in controversy, and is currently at the heart of Blake’s legal battle with co-star and director Justin Baldoni – which Taylor has been dragged into.

Blake is scheduled to face Justin Baldoni in Manhattan’s US District Court in just five months over allegations of sexual harassment and defamation.

Taylor, though not a party to the case, has been subpoenaed and is yet to be deposed.

Blake previously suggested that Taylor had a significant hand in the making of It Ends With Us, going so far as to say Taylor helped with casting decisions and allowed the use of her 2020 track My Tears Ricochet on the soundtrack.

“I mean, honestly, she was with me on this experience the whole time, all throughout it, so she really lived this with me,” Blake shared during a Q&A after a screening last year. “She’s a person who shows up for you, and I’m so grateful to have that love and support.”

However, in May, Swift’s spokesperson pushed back in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying: “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film.

“She never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was travelling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The rep added: “Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Taylor hasn’t shared who she wrote Cancelled! about but told Amazon Music that the song is really about how she sees people differently having gone through her own public scandals.

“Having had my own experiences with mass judgment and being at the centre of many dramatic, sort of scandalous moments in my career, it makes me move through the world a little bit differently and when other people go through it find yourself thinking about how they’re probably gonna get smarter because of this,” she said,

“If they can get through it, if they can be tough enough, they can actually learn some things through this process.”

Taylor said she doesn’t “naturally cast people aside just because other people decide they don’t like them,” before adding: “I make my own decisions about people based on how they treat me within my life and their actions.”