Fans rejoice as OG YouTube couple rekindle their relationship eight years after split

Carli Bybel and Brett Caprioni are back together.

TikTok influencer Carli and Vanderpump Rules star Brett have confirmed that they have rekindled their relationship, eight years after they broke up.

The couple had previously dated for four years, before they split amicably in 2017. Now, in a surprising twist, Carli and Brett have confirmed that they have re-started their romance.

On TikTok, Carli chose to announce the news in celebration of her 35th birthday. The video showcased her with a cake, featuring birthday candles spelling out the number 25.

@carlibybel #birthdaygirl 🥰 Some love stories don’t end.. they pause, they grow, they heal & they return stronger. 35 trips around the sun, and mine just began again🥹🎂🌹 Grateful for growth, for love, and for all the goodness that’s still ahead. ✨ Cheers to 35 🥂 ♬ original sound – carli bybel

The ‘2’ candle was then replaced with a ‘3’ by a mystery guy, before the man’s identity was revealed to be Brett. The 37-year-old later walked towards the camera and surprised Carli with a bouquet of roses.

“Some love stories don’t end.. they pause, they grow, they heal & they return stronger,” Carli gushed in the caption of her video, confirming the couple have rekindled their romance.

“35 trips around the sun, and mine just began again. Grateful for growth, for love, and for all the goodness that’s still ahead,”

Carli concluded her caption by simply writing: “Cheers to 35.”

In the comments section of her post, Brett went on to express his adoration for his girlfriend.

“It was always you!!! You deserve everything good this world has to offer and I’m going to do everything in my power to give you it,” he stated.

“Just so damn grateful for the opportunity to love you!!! Cheers to us and happiest of birthdays to you,” he added.

Many fans have also been taking to Carli’s comments to share their reactions to the couple’s reunion.

“Ahhhhh!!! Carli and Brett!! We are so happy you guys found your way back to each other,” one TikTok user penned.

“No one understands what this means to me,” another exclaimed.

“Someone hold my phone I’m running in a circle screaming,” a third fan teased.

Charli and Brett have known each other since they were young children, but they only started dating in 2013. Fans were then left devastated in 2017 when they announced their split. At the time, Carli took to her YouTube channel to share the news.

“We are broken up. I know, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. I know you guys are probably upset, but think about how I feel,” she detailed.

“It wasn’t something that was fun or ever planned or what I thought would ever happen, but it is the reality,” Charli continued.

“I respect him so much as a person, and I know we’ll remain friends — hopefully forever — because we have been through so much together,” the social media star added.