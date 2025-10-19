Fans left divided by Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the Academy Museum Gala

At the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 18, 2025, Kim Kardashian had everyone talking with her outfit.

Several celebrities were honoured at the event, including Bowen Yang with the Vantage Award, Bruce Springsteen with the Legacy Award, and Penélope Cruz with the Icon Award, according to Vogue.

Among the famous faces, Kim wore Maison Margiela couture, telling Variety it was a last-minute decision to choose the look.

She told the outlet: “You know, I love Margiela. I flew in my favourite makeup artist Mario from New York, and this is kind of a last-minute thing, so I’m sure he’s not so happy with it.”

The nude piece was accompanied by a fully nude mask that covered her face, tucked inside a three-tier diamond necklace.

The 44-year-old reportedly needed help getting to the spot where she and other celebs posed for photographs.

Fans were left divided by the outfit choice, with some saying she was “serving,” while others found the outfit reminiscent of past masks worn by ex-husband Kanye.

See what they said below:

