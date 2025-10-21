Fans devastated as Jimmy Fallon announces heartbreaking death of his dog Gary

Fans have been reacting to Jimmy Fallon’s heartbreaking tribute to his late dog.

The American late night talk show host has announced that his beloved family dog, Gary, has passed away at the age of 13.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Jimmy chose to give his fans an insight into his family’s time with Gary.

Several of the photos showcased the late pup bonding with Jimmy and the TV star’s two daughters, Winnie and Frances.

“She was the last name we signed on every birthday card. She was our first baby, a therapist, a pillow, a big sister, a schoolmarm, a comedian, a party girl and a rebel,” Jimmy began in his tribute.

“Definitely not a watchdog—she would have let burglars in and shown them where we kept the bacon and American cheese slices. Always smiling even when she slept. She loved a good scratch and would lean into you if she liked you, though ‘if’ is generous—she did this for basically everyone,” the 51-year-old penned.

“She would jump into the pool immediately after being shampooed and dried (noooooo!) then she’d do her laps (backstroke – jk doggie paddle) then lie in the grass on her back doing bunny kicks with her tongue sticking out. That meant summer to me,” he continued.

“13 and a half years we were lucky to have with you. Franny, Winnie, Mommy and I miss you. The house misses you. The house is so quiet. The quiet is so loud. But that quiet is slowly being filled with stories about you and laughter amongst the sniffles,” Jimmy admitted.

The comedian concluded his message by writing: “Thank you for everything. Gosh, we miss you so much. Goodnight, Gary.”

Many of Jimmy’s followers have since been taking to his comments section to extend their sympathies to him.

“Jimmy, it is a tough loss, and a rite of passage for every dog lover. Sending love and hugs to you all,” one fan shared.

“Such a great tribute. Dogs are the best and forever beside us even once they pass,” another replied.

“Pet loss is unbearable pain! I am so sorry for your loss! Your words about Gary were so beautiful,” a third follower commented.