Fans believe Taylor Swift could perform at the 2026 Super Bowl after she drops HUGE hint

Fans believe Taylor Swift could perform at the next Super Bowl after she dropped a huge hint during her podcast appearance with Travis Kelce.

As well as revealing the title and tracklist of her 12th record, the singer also planted clues — known as Easter eggs — suggesting she could headline the show.

During the New Heights podcast, Taylor referred to the number 47 on numerous occasions, and eagle-eyed fans noted that her 47th show during The Eras Tour was at Levi’s Stadium.

The upcoming Super Bowl will be held in February, at the same stadium – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, leading fans to believe this was an easter egg.

Taylor joked that during her recent worldwide concert tour, she performed in “47,000 countries” and thanked Travis and his brother, fellow American football player Jason Kelce, for “screaming for 47 seconds.”

She added: “I love numerology, I love math stuff, I love dates. That’s stuff I find really fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

Her choice to reveal her new album on a podcast that focuses mostly on American football is another hint that she will be playing at the big game.

Fans pointed out more clues, with one suggesting the singer’s mention of sourdough and how it has become her “latest obsession” could be a reference to the 49ers, whose mascot is Sourdough Sam – and the team whose home is the location of the upcoming Super Bowl.

She also said that “60 per cent of the time,” she thinks about making sourdough bread, which her followers say was a reference to Super Bowl 60.

Speaking about her love for leaving “easter eggs,” for her fans, Taylor told the New Heights podcast: “People are like, ‘the Easter eggs thing is getting a little zodiac killer at this point.’ I’m like, as long as they [fans] like it, you know?”

“The art of the Easter egg is that there’s dos and don’ts, right? Like, I’m never going to plant an Easter egg that ties back to my personal life,” she confessed.

“It’s always going to be towards music…something I’m coming up with, something I have coming up, a plan I have coming together. Something that you don’t know I’m saying for a specific reason that you’ll hear later and you’ll go back and be like, ‘Oh my god.’”