Everything we know about the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case ahead of court appearance

Next week will mark the start of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal criminal trial, however, jury selection has begun for the trial on May 5th.

The rapper was arrested on September 16th and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

A number of sexual assault allegations have been made against the 54-year-old since his arrest in several different lawsuits.

Combs has entered a not guilty plea to accusations of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

The rapper could spend up to life behind bars if found guilty on all counts.

According to the prosecution’s claims, Diddy forced at least three women to have sex with him and occasionally with male prostitutes during events dubbed “Freak Offs,” when the victims were reportedly drugged and made to have sex for days on end.

In addition to his criminal prosecution, the rapper is facing hundreds of civil claims from alleged victims who say the troubled music mogul drugged and sexually attacked them.

Some of the victims were children at the time of the allegations, however, the civil lawsuits will not be taken into consideration during Diddy’s federal criminal trial.

During a hearing in April, the judge in Combs’s federal criminal prosecution decided that the majority of the evidence about his past sexual assault accusations that was not part of the indictment would not be admitted during the trial.

According to federal court rules, Diddy’s trial will not be broadcast on television and a sketch artist will be responsible for any images taken within the courtroom.

Four victims are anticipated to testify at the trial in court documents.

Judge Subramanian decided during a pre-trial hearing on April 18 that three of the four alleged victims included in the indictment might testify under pseudonyms.

Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and the person named as “Victim 1” in the indictment, has opted to testify under her own name.

Additionally, “Victim 3” has opted to testify under her real name, according a court document.

Opening statements are expected to begin on May 12, and the trial is anticipated to take several weeks.