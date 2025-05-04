Everything we know about the 2025 Met Gala

The Met Gala 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most culturally significant and visually striking nights in fashion history.

The event will take place on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” promises a celebration of Black identity, creativity, and sartorial excellence.​

The Theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”

The 2025 #MetGala dress code has been announced! Here’s everything you need to know: https://t.co/CyRmXA19PW pic.twitter.com/ox2ruzNjKg — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 4, 2025

In line with the upcoming exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, titled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the dress code for the annual event will focus on the theme “Tailored for You.”

This theme invites attendees and designers to explore the influence of tailored fashion, particularly within the context of Black menswear.

According to the Met, the exhibition will highlight how the Black dandy’s image has shifted over time, drawing inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

The exhibit aims to redefine the idea of the “dandy”—once a term used to describe a man overly devoted to style—as it applies to Black men, particularly in the context of their role as stylish, well-dressed servants during the Enlightenment era.

Hosts and Honorees

The 2025 Met Gala boasts an impressive lineup of co-chairs: musician and designer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Basketball legend LeBron James will serve as the honorary chair.

The host committee features a diverse group of creatives and influencers, including André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Simone Biles, Dapper Dan, Janelle Monáe, and Usher, among others. ​

Who’s Attending?

While the full guest list remains under wraps, some high-profile attendees have been confirmed.

Zendaya will grace the red carpet, continuing her tradition of delivering standout looks.

Notably, she will attend independently of her longtime stylist, Law Roach, who will also be present through a collaboration with Burberry. ​

What to Expect

As always, the Met Gala will feature a cocktail hour, a preview of the exhibition, a lavish dinner, and live performances.

This year’s dinner will be curated by renowned chef Kwame Onwuachi, promising a culinary experience as refined as the fashion on display.

The event will be livestreamed by Vogue across digital platforms, including TikTok and YouTube, starting at 11 pm Ireland time.

Save the Date

The Met Gala 2025 is set for Monday, May 5.

With its powerful theme and star-studded lineup, it’s poised to be a night that celebrates the intersection of fashion, culture, and identity.