Everything we know about Pete Davidson’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt as pair announce pregnancy news

On Wednesday evening, Elsie Hewitt announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The couple confirmed the news on Instagram after TMZ reported that they were set to become parents.

Sharing sweet photos of them together alongside a video of them in the hospital having an ultrasound, Elsie wrote on Instagram: “welp now everyone knows we had sex.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsie (@elsie)

So what do we know about Pete’s partner and the mother of his unborn child?

Pete, 31, was first linked to the actress and model in March when PEOPLE confirmed that they were dating.

Two months later, it was reported that they had already decided to move in together.

“Pete and Elsie have been living together in New York for the past few months,” a source said at the time.

“They’re splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn.”

“They’re so happy together and doing great,” the insider added.

As the pair made their red carpet debut in May, Elsie opened up about the pair’s relationship to PEOPLE: “He is so incredible,” she said.

“Honestly, best person I’ve ever met, and I’m so grateful that he’s here tonight. Everyone deserves a Pete!”

With over one million followers on Instagram, the Londoner is best known as a model and influencer.

She has modelled with brands such as Guess and was named Playboy’s Miss June in 2017.

The 29-year-old is also an actress and landed her first major role in the TV series Turnt.

She has gone on to make appearances in FX’s Dave and HBO’s Industry.

Elsie Hewitt has been involved with a number of well-known faces before her romance with Pete.

Her first well-known connection was Ryan Philip, who was married to Reece Whiterspon, whom she dated for five months.

However, in 2017, the 29-year-old filed a lawsuit against her former flame, alleging that he had kicked, punched and pushed her down a flight of stairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsie (@elsie)

The actor vehemently denied the claims, in a statement via his rep and one posted to X, where he wrote he was “saddened and disgusted” by the accusations.

“Domestic violence is a very real and tragic issue faced by many women the world over and should never be used to vengefully slander or as a ploy for monetary gain,” he said.

“This is wrong. This is not who I am. Every one of my accuser’s allegations are false.”

However, in October 2019, the pair settled before the case could go to trial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsie (@elsie)

The model then made headlines in January 2024 when she went out in L.A. with actor Jason Sudeikis.

At the US Open in New York City in September 2024, the two were spotted once more.

Meanwhile, Pete was most recently linked to Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline, whom he reportedly split from eight months before beginning a relationship with Elsie.

Speaking on Kevin Hart’s talk show, Hart to Heart, back in 2022, Pete expressed his desire to start a family with someone.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid,” he said, adding that becoming a dad is his ultimate “dream.”

“It’s super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude,” he continued.

“I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”