Everyone is saying the same thing as Anna Wintour crosses paths with Meryl Streep at Milan Fashion Week

Fans were sent wild online after Anna Wintour crossed paths with Meryl Streep at Milan Fashion Week.

In a video posted by Vogue Magazine, the two icons could be seen greeting each other as they exchanged a hug.

The magazine captioned the post: “Can you please spell Gabbana? Of course they can. Today in Milan, legendary Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly caught up with Vogue’s Anna Wintour following the spring 2026 @dolcegabbana show.”

In the clip, Anna can be seen asking the actress how she is, as she tells her: “I can’t believe you flew from New York to Milan.”

According to the Associated Press, the Dolce & Gabbana press office confirmed that Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci were there to film a runway show in Milan for the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

The meeting comes just weeks after the long-time editor-in-chief of Vogue finally opened up about how she was allegedly the inspiration for Meryl’s famous role in The Devil Wears Prada.

“I think that the fashion industry was very sweetly concerned for me about the film, that it was going to paint me in some kind of difficult light,” she said while appearing on The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast.

“It had a lot of wit. It had Meryl Streep. I mean, it was Emily Blunt, [and] they were all amazing. In the end, I thought it was a fair shot,” Anna said.

Following the reunion, fans called for the meeting to be included in the final cut of the new The Devil Wears Prada film.

See how fans of the film reacted online below:

