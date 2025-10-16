Everyone is saying the same thing about the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned for the second year after a six-year hiatus following its cancellation in 2019 due to slow sales and diminished audiences.

The runway show marked a return to the show’s traditional “glitzy and sensual” aesthetic and was streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

The show took place on Wednesday evening in New York City, with the pink carpet kicking off at 6.30 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Alongside the icons Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Joan Smalls, veterans Gigi Hadid and Anok Yai walked the catwalk.

Olympic gold champion Suni Lee, our Bayou Barbie Angel Reese, and viral phenomenon Quenlin Blackwell were among the first-timers.

This year, the entertainment was amplified with performances by Karol G, Madison Beer, K-pop phenomenon TWICE, and the legendary Missy Elliott.

Missy Elliott looks iconic performing at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/qJY8Quich7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2025

Fans were impressed by the second year, claiming it was the “best Victoria’s Secret show of all time.”

See what they had to say below:

legendary stage design, iconic models, and actually talented performers, this really is the best Victoria Secret show of all time #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/nwb6lViTQG — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 | 💕 (@fantasizemafia) October 15, 2025

THE BUDGET WAS OFF THE WALLLLL FOR VICTORIA’s SECRET FASHION SHOW CAUSE 4+ ARTISTS AND MISSY ELLIOT??????? YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME THIS YEAR WAS AMAZING #VictoriasSecretFashionShow pic.twitter.com/7qqN6zCqeu — SNOOUIGI CREATOR (@cheonsachic) October 16, 2025

Victoria’s Secret comes to an end. In my opinion, this was one of the best that I’ve personally watched, looks were on points, face cards were tea, and overall everyone came to serve! #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/W46TvyxqId — 🪽 (@sashasmone) October 16, 2025

barbara palvin at the victoria’s secret fashion show 2025

she had some of the best looks of the show, well deserved pic.twitter.com/Fh7soqD4UW — lunika (@fashionitgirl) October 16, 2025

this is one of the best victoria’s secret fashion shows the models were perfectly picked & the looks are everything

pic.twitter.com/BT2Y2vC9H9 — tooty ❦ (@taeseobzz) October 15, 2025

guys I loved the Victoria secrets fashion show..the outfits…the girls..the music…the performers 10/10 — Hailey 🧡 (@reputationshq_) October 16, 2025