Everyone is saying the same thing about the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Barbara Palvin | Instagram
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned for the second year after a six-year hiatus following its cancellation in 2019 due to slow sales and diminished audiences.

The runway show marked a return to the show’s traditional “glitzy and sensual” aesthetic and was streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

The show took place on Wednesday evening in New York City, with the pink carpet kicking off at 6.30 pm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Alongside the icons Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Joan Smalls, veterans Gigi Hadid and Anok Yai walked the catwalk.

Olympic gold champion Suni Lee, our Bayou Barbie Angel Reese, and viral phenomenon Quenlin Blackwell were among the first-timers.

This year, the entertainment was amplified with performances by Karol G, Madison Beer, K-pop phenomenon TWICE, and the legendary Missy Elliott.

Fans were impressed by the second year, claiming it was the “best Victoria’s Secret show of all time.”

See what they had to say below:

