Everyone is saying the same thing about Robert Irwin’s dance tribute to his mother

Fans have been reacting to Robert Irwin’s emotional dedication to his mother Terri.

The conservationist is currently taking part in Dancing With The Stars in the US, and is partnered up with professional dancer Witney Carson.

As part of Dancing With The Stars’ ‘Dedication Night’, the duo danced to the Phil Collins song ‘You’ll Be in My Heart’, as a tribute to Terri.

Terri has raised Robert and his older sister Bindi alone since 2006, following the sudden passing of her husband, Steve Irwin.

Conservationist and TV personality Steve tragically died at the age of 44, after being pierced by a stingray barb while filming.

In a tearful dedication to his mother, Robert took to the dancefloor on Tuesday night to perform a contemporary dance routine.

In a piece to camera before his performance, the 21-year-old explained the reason why he wanted to dedicate it to Terri.

“I’ve never been able to capture the feeling of gratitude I feel for her. At every milestone, when I just wish that my dad was there, she was there, and that was enough,” Robert stated.

“I struggle a lot with losing dad a lot. She always made sure my dad was present in our lives. I wanted to know how proud my dad would be of her,” he added.

Viewers were also shown footage of the moment that Terri visited her son during his dance rehearsals.

Joking that she was “here to cry”, Terri reflected on how she struggled in the aftermath of Steve’s passing.

“After we lost Steve, it was difficult to smile again, for quite a while. So for [Robert] to say, ‘You lifted me up,’ honestly, it was the opposite. Because of them, I could get up every morning, so every day I’m a proud mama,” she gushed.

Following Robert’s performance, many Dancing With The Stars viewers took to social media to share their emotional reactions.

“I think I cried for the entirety of Robert’s portion of the show,” one fan admitted.

“Besides the fact that him and his family are the most lovely people ever… those dance moves weren’t easy! I’m so impressed,” another commented.

“The most moving dance I’ve ever seen on this show,” a third viewer praised.

Before his routine, Robert took to Instagram and expressed how he proud he was to perform in honour of his parents.

“Tonight I dance for my mum, the strongest person I know. My mum and dad created a legacy that I’m proud to continue,” he wrote.

“I hope I can use this dance to share what she means to me, to our family, and to say thank you for always supporting me through life’s ups and downs. See you tonight,” Robert added.