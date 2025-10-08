Everyone is saying the same thing about Nicole Kidman’s Chanel show appearance just days after filing for divorce

Nicole Kidman’s appearance at the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week, just days after filing for divorce from Keith Urban, has everyone talking.

At Monday’s spring/summer 2026 Chanel fashion show, the 58-year-old Australian-American actress embraced casual elegance by donning an oversized white shirt, blue pants, and pointed black heels.

The Babygirl actress appeared with her two daughters, Faith Margaret, 14, and Sunday Rose, 17, whom she shares with Keith Urban.

While many were focused on the lack of a wedding band on the actress’s finger, just days after she filed for divorce from Keith Urban, others were more focused on her new look.

As she stepped out alongside her daughters, she debuted a new haircut: a fresh fringe, shaggy and cut to skim the tops of her cheekbones.

Many took to social media to react to the “post-breakup glowup,” as one wrote: “Nicole Kidman looks so good I want to get a divorce (i’m single),” and another wrote: “Nicole Kidman looks so beautiful lately. Why do women always look so much better when they leave men or get divorced.”

A third wrote: “You know the advice you give your daughters and friends going thru a breakup, DONT GET BANGS! My daughter just sent me this pic to tell me I’m wrong. Have to admit. She’s right. Nicole Kidman rocks bangs.”

The outing comes after Nicole filed for divorce from Keith on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple have been married for 17 years, and share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The actress was previously married to Tom Cruise for 11 years from 1990 to 2001, and they adopted two children together – Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30.