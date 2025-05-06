Everyone is saying the same thing about Miley Cyrus as she returns to the Met Gala after six years

Miley Cyrus graced the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night, for the first time in six years.

The superstar wore custom Alaïa by Peter Mulier, matching it with jewellery by Cartier.

Speaking to Megan Thee Stallion and Emma Chamberlin on the carpet, she revealed the gown was “custom made.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus’ Met Gala interview with Emma Chamberlain for Vogue. pic.twitter.com/GtRKk1Febn — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) May 6, 2025

“This was custom made in Paris for me, and I went for my fitting in Paris,” Miley told Emma when asked about her look.

Speaking to Vogue, the singer said the theme means “celebrating identity and uniqueness” and “challenging what’s expected of you and going beyond.”

“Really being proud of yourself and how you show up,” Miley continued. “I think of these gowns as, like, armor. It’s a representation of power and strength. That’s how I feel about fashion. So I love seeing everyone’s way that they’re showing up and presenting that power.”

Fans were delighted at the Something Beautiful singer’s return to the Met as they shared their thoughts on her outfit on X.

One wrote: “I can’t get over this photo of Miley at the Met gala,” as they shared a photo of her look.

Another wrote: “Miley slays the Met Gala with that stunning look!#MetGala

Other’s commented under her instagram post, writing: “It’s literally the BEST thing I’ve ever seen (not one of)”

Another wrote: “Goddess, I love the look 😍😍”

I can’t get over this photo of Miley at the Met gala pic.twitter.com/ujXlUtwwTB — ٰ (@fweakymo2) May 6, 2025

Miley slays the Met Gala with that stunning look! 🔥 #MetGala — Wisdom Waves 📖 (@Wisdom_wavesX) May 6, 2025