Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade welcomes first child with husband Evan McClintock

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade has welcomed her first child with husband Evan McClintock.

On Friday, Hailie shared the first pictures of her son, and revealed his name.

In a sweet Instagram post, Hailie wrote: “happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍”

In a sweet nod to her famous father, Hailie revealed her son’s middle name was Marshall, which is her father’s first name.

Last October, Eminem revealed his daughter Hailie Jade was pregnant in an intimate music video.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Eminem released a sweet music video for the song Temporary.

The video features which numerous old home movies of the rapper’s 28-year-old daughter Hailie Jade Scott.

Towards the end of the video, Hailie Jade can be seen telling her dad she was expecting her first child with husband Evan McClintock.

The influencer and podcaster gives her father a sonogram picture along with a blue football shirt that said “Grandpa” and the number 1.

Eminem’s jaw drops and eyes widen as he tears up at the wonderful news.

Hailie Jade got engaged to her long-time partner Evan McClintock on February 4, 2023.

She met Evan at Michigan State University in 2016 and the two dated for six years prior to getting engaged.

“Casual weekend recap … 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11,” she captioned a photo of her partner down on one knee alongside a photo of her sparkly diamond ring.

Evan revealed during an episode of Hailie Jade’s Just a Little Shady podcast, that during Hailie Jade’s birthday party in December 2022, he asked for Eminem’s blessing to propose.

“I saw your dad go downstairs, and I’m like, ‘I gotta do it right now, or I’m not doing it today, and I’m gonna have to schedule another time,’ ” he remembered.

“So I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and made it happen.”

More than a year after the two became engaged, Hailie Jade announced that she was married to Evan in an Instagram post that included pictures from their wedding.

“Waking up a wife this week 🥲💍⁣. We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration,” she wrote in her caption.

“So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt.”

“Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife 🤍.”