Emily in Paris star breaks her silence about her decision to step away from the show

Camille Razat has broken her silence on her decision to step away from her Emily in Paris role, after it was revealed that she would not return for season five.

Last week, Netflix confirmed the returning stars for the upcoming season, and fans were quick to notice that Camille’s character – also named Camille – was not listed.

Taking to Instagram, the French actress has now shared an array of photos with her cast mates, and wrote: “After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris.”

She continued: “It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories.”

The 31-year-old expressed how “deeply grateful” she is to Netflix and the show’s creator, Darren Star, “for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world.”

“This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons.”

She then went on to reveal that she has started up her own production company called TAZAR that will “mainly produce music videos and short films for now.”

However, the team is “currently developing our first feature film, something I’m truly passionate about and excited to grow.”

Camille finished the message, saying: “I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way. Thank you for the beautiful ride 💕.”

The news may not come as a total shock, as the ending of season four saw Camille pack u her things after her relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) fell apart.

Back in October, fans feared Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel, wouldn’t return for season five, after he publicly confessed he was unsure whether he wanted to continue with his role.

The actor admitted he felt “frustrated”, and said playing Gabriel was “not fun anymore” as the character was “being slowly turned into guacamole.”

Season 5 is set to begin production in Rome, which lines up with Lily Collin’s character’s (Emily) new job in Italy.