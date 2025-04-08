Elton John and famous singer ‘bury the hatchet’ after years long feud and hint at collab

Elton John and iconic singer Madonna have “buried the hatchet” after a years long feud and hinted at a collaboration.

The pair’s relationship has been tense since 2002, when Elton was quoted by US news organisation CBS News as calling her theme song “the worst Bond tune ever.”

The singer then accused her of lip-syncing when performing “Madonna, best live act? F*** off” on stage at the 2004 Q Awards.

The pair have since went back and forth with bitter remarks about eachother, but now have revealed they have “buried the hatchet.”

In an instagram post on Monday, Madonna posed beside Elton as she wrote: “I went to see @eltonjohn perform on SNL this weekend, wow, I remembered when I was in high school – I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit.”

“It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

She continued: “Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different, to stand out, to take the road, less travelled. In fact, it was essential.”

“Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go.”

“I needed to go backstage and confront him, when I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘forgive me’, and the wall between us fell down,” she confessed.

“Forgiveness is a powerful tool, within minutes we were hugging. Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle.”

In response to the Like A Virgin singer, Elton John wrote: “Thank you for coming to see me at SNL, and thank you for forgiving me and my big mouth.”

“I’m not proud of what I said, particularly when I think about all the ground-breaking work you have done as an artist – paving the way for an entire generation of female artists to succeed and be true to themselves,” he stated.

“You were also one of the very first people to rise up against HIV/AIDS in the 80s, bringing love and compassion to so many who desperately needed it.”

“I’m grateful we can move forward. I’m increasingly distressed by all the divisiveness in our world at the moment.

“Both you and I have wholeheartedly been accepted and embraced by communities who are under threat around the world. By pulling together, I’m hopeful that we can make great things happen for those who really need support, and have a lot of fun doing it,” Elton concluded.

Elton also shared the snap on his Instagram story, writing: “A healing moment ❤️”